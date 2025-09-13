Unusual Scenes! Wanindu Hasaranga Left In Disbelief As Bails Remain Intact After Ball Hits Stumps During BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 

Image: Sony LIV/X

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was left stunned during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi after what looked like a clear wicket turned into an unbelievable moment of luck for batter Jaker Ali.

Bowling in the 10th over, Hasaranga delivered a sharp, turning ball that completely beat Jaker Ali’s bat and crashed into the stumps. For a split second, the Sri Lankan players began to celebrate, expecting the batter to be clean bowled. But to everyone’s shock, especially Hasaranga’s, the bails didn’t fall.

Hasaranga stood frozen, staring at the stumps in disbelief, as the ball had clearly struck the wood. Under the laws of cricket, a batter is only out bowled if at least one bail is dislodged. Since the bails stayed firmly in place, Jaker Ali got a miraculous lifeline.

For Hasaranga, it was a frustrating missed chance, and his reaction said it all. Despite doing everything right as a bowler, he had to walk back to his mark, still trying to process how the stumps could be hit and yet the batter remained not out.

Energetic! Dushmantha Chameera Lets Out Huge Roar After Dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon During BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Sri Lankan speedster Dushmantha Chameera produced one of the most electrifying moments of the Asia Cup 2025 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Abu Dhabi, when he dismissed young Bangladeshi opener Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck. The fiery pacer let out a thunderous roar after the dismissal, capturing the intensity of the contest.

The moment came early in Bangladesh’s innings, as Emon, attempting to find his rhythm, was undone by Chameera’s sharp pace and movement. The delivery pitched just outside off, seamed away ever so slightly, and took the faintest of edges off Emon’s bat. The catch was safely taken by the wicketkeeper, sending Emon back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

The early dismissal put Bangladesh on the back foot, and the wicket of a promising young opener like Emon was a significant boost for the Lankan side. Chameera’s celebration also reflected the pressure and emotion surrounding the match, as both teams are vying for a place in the knockout stages.

With the Asia Cup 2025 heating up, moments like these not only shift the momentum on the field but also remind fans why cricket’s shortest formats are as much about emotion and intensity as they are about skill. Chameera’s roar will surely go down as one of the defining images of this year’s tournament.