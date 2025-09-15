ICC Unlikely To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft Amid PCB's Protest Over Handshake Row: Reports

Image: Sony LIV/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is unlikely to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to remove Andy Pycroft as match referee in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, despite mounting pressure from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The controversy stems from the handshake row that erupted after India’s group-stage match against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14.

According to Cricbuzz reports, the ICC has not officially responded to the PCB’s formal complaint, but strong indications suggest that the governing body sees no sufficient grounds to change Pycroft's appointment. Sources close to the matter say that Pycroft’s involvement in the post-match drama was minimal at best. He is believed to have only conveyed a message to the Pakistan captain during the toss to help avoid a potential scene involving a refusal to shake hands.

The PCB has accused Pycroft of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC’s Spirit of Cricket guidelines, stating in an official complaint that his actions enabled what they see as unsportsmanlike behavior from the Indian team. Naqvi, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), posted a statement on social media demanding Pycroft’s immediate removal from the tournament.

However, insiders suggest that ICC officials view this request as lacking merit, especially since shaking hands is not a mandatory act under ICC or MCC regulations. It is generally considered a gesture of goodwill, but not a rule-bound requirement.

Officials within the ICC are also concerned that granting such a request could set a dangerous precedent, where a member board could influence match official appointments based on isolated incidents or perceived slights.

A peculiar situation awaits PCB

The situation has added a layer of uncertainty to the Asia Cup, especially with Pakistan reportedly threatening to boycott their next match against the UAE, scheduled for September 17, a game where Pycroft is again set to officiate. If Pakistan refuses to play, it could be deemed a forfeit, costing them crucial points and possibly eliminating them from the tournament.

Despite Naqvi’s dual role as PCB chairman and ACC president, the ICC appears firm in its stance that match referee appointments cannot be altered without clear and serious justification.

As tensions rise off the field, the cricketing world waits to see whether the PCB will follow through with its threat or if the matter will be resolved diplomatically before the next game.

Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?

Pakistan has threatened to boycott their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE, upset over the actions of match referee Andy Pycroft following the handshake controversy with India. If they go ahead with the boycott, it could cost them a place in the Super 4 stage.

According to tournament rules, if a team refuses to play, it is counted as a forfeit, and the other team (UAE, in this case) would automatically get the win and the points. This would leave Pakistan with just 2 points from 3 matches, while UAE would move ahead and join India in the Super 4.

Former cricketers and fans are watching closely to see if Pakistan actually follows through. If they do, they could be eliminated from the tournament, and this could also affect future matches and Pakistan’s relationship with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the ICC.

As of now, no official decision has been made by the PCB, but the situation continues to gain attention and could have big consequences on and off the field.