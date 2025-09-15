 'Even Google Knows How To Dismiss Suryakumar': Umar Gul Slams Pakistan Bowlers' Poor Tactics Against The Indian Skipper During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Even Google Knows How To Dismiss Suryakumar': Umar Gul Slams Pakistan Bowlers' Poor Tactics Against The Indian Skipper During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Match; Video

'Even Google Knows How To Dismiss Suryakumar': Umar Gul Slams Pakistan Bowlers' Poor Tactics Against The Indian Skipper During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Match; Video

The comments have gone viral, with fans also questioning Pakistan’s strategy and preparation against key Indian batters.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: BasitSubhani/Sony LIV/X

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul criticised Pakistan's bowlers for failing to dismiss Indian star Suryakumar Yadav during the Asia Cup 2025 match. Gul said even his son found on Google that Suryakumar struggles against pace outside off stump, yet Pakistan used spin against him.

Frustrated, Gul said, “Even Google knows how to dismiss Suryakumar, at least trust that analyst.” He felt Pakistan’s team lacked proper planning and awareness.

Read Also
Energetic! Dushmantha Chameera Lets Out Huge Roar After Dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon During BAN Vs...
article-image
Read Also
Energetic! Dushmantha Chameera Lets Out Huge Roar After Dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon During BAN Vs...
article-image

Former captain Shoaib Malik, also on the panel, agreed partly but added jokingly that just because people find tactics online doesn’t mean they can become coaches.

The comments have gone viral, with fans also questioning Pakistan’s strategy and preparation against key Indian batters.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit
Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit
Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families
Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families
PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata
PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata
Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall
Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall

'We Stand With The Families Of...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Watch Full Statement

Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.

The Indian captain’s statement follows a series of emotionally charged developments during the Asia Cup, including Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post, which many in India viewed as mocking the suffering caused by the Pahalgam attack. The post-match tension also reached a symbolic peak when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, walking off the field after the win, a gesture many viewed as a silent protest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit

Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit

'Even Google Knows How To Dismiss Suryakumar': Umar Gul Slams Pakistan Bowlers' Poor Tactics Against...

'Even Google Knows How To Dismiss Suryakumar': Umar Gul Slams Pakistan Bowlers' Poor Tactics Against...

Hardik Pandya Dating Actress Mahieka Sharma After Breakup With Jasmin Walia? Fans Spot THESE Clues

Hardik Pandya Dating Actress Mahieka Sharma After Breakup With Jasmin Walia? Fans Spot THESE Clues

Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash;...

Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash;...

MCA Unveils Special Wall Honouring Mumbai's Women Cricket Captains

MCA Unveils Special Wall Honouring Mumbai's Women Cricket Captains