'Even Google Knows How To Dismiss Suryakumar': Umar Gul Slams Pakistan Bowlers' Poor Tactics Against The Indian Skipper During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Match; Video

Image: BasitSubhani/Sony LIV/X

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul criticised Pakistan's bowlers for failing to dismiss Indian star Suryakumar Yadav during the Asia Cup 2025 match. Gul said even his son found on Google that Suryakumar struggles against pace outside off stump, yet Pakistan used spin against him.

Frustrated, Gul said, “Even Google knows how to dismiss Suryakumar, at least trust that analyst.” He felt Pakistan’s team lacked proper planning and awareness.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former captain Shoaib Malik, also on the panel, agreed partly but added jokingly that just because people find tactics online doesn’t mean they can become coaches.

The comments have gone viral, with fans also questioning Pakistan’s strategy and preparation against key Indian batters.

'We Stand With The Families Of...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Watch Full Statement

Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Indian captain’s statement follows a series of emotionally charged developments during the Asia Cup, including Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post, which many in India viewed as mocking the suffering caused by the Pahalgam attack. The post-match tension also reached a symbolic peak when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, walking off the field after the win, a gesture many viewed as a silent protest.