SL vs HKG, Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka's 68 Proves Pivotal As Sri Lanka Survive Late Scare To Seal 4-Wicket Victory

Pathum Nissanka.

Sri Lanka cricket team overcame a collapse to seal a four-wicket victory over Hong Kong on September 15, Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. Hong Kong made a fighting total of 149 but Pathum Nissanka's 68 at the top ensured that the Island nation were well ahead of the required rate despite losing some late wickets, thereby almost ensuring their qualification for the next round.

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka, who had opted to field first in Dubai, struggled to get those timely breakthroughs from their bowlers. At the top, Anshuman Rath scored a 46-ball 48, laced with four boundaries and shared a 41-run opening stand with Zeeshan Ali. Nizakat Khan top-scored for their side with an unbeaten 38-ball 52. Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers with good figures of 4-0-29-2.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka picked up one apiece to keep Hong Kong to 149.

Pathum Nissanka scored his second consecutive half-century

Nissanka, who holds key to Sri Lanka's Asia Cup winning chances, started the tournament with a half-century against Bangladesh and scored 68 off 44 against Hong Kong. When the right-hander perished in the 16th over, Sri Lanka needed only 31 runs to win, but they lost three more wickets.

It was Hasaranga, who helped their side cross the line with seven balls to spare as the Lankans sealed their spot in the Super 4 round. It leaves Afghanistan and Bangladesh from Group B, given there is only one spot left.

Earlier in the night, UAE defeated Oman by 42 runs to keep their chances alive, thereby also sending defending champions India through to the Super 4 stage. For UAE to qualify, they must defeat Pakistan in their final group game, while Pakistan also need to win to progress further.