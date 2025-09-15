Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit

Image: BCCI/X

Team India has officially become the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025, after Oman lost to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. The result confirmed India's spot at the top of their group, regardless of the outcome of their remaining fixtures. With this, the Men in Blue take a strong step forward in their quest for the Asia Cup title.

India’s qualification comes after two commanding performances in the group stage, where they displayed batting depth and bowling dominance. In their opening match against UAE, India bowled out the opposition for a mere 57 runs. The duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantled the batting lineup.

In their high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, India once again rose to the occasion. With a clinical bowling effort, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, India restricted Pakistan to a manageable total. Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav guided the chase with composure and aggression, sealing another crucial win.

Now, with Oman’s defeat eliminating them from the race, India’s place in the Super 4 is mathematically confirmed. The team’s balanced performances so far, with both bat and ball, have made them strong contenders going into the next phase.

As India prepares for tougher battles in the Super 4 stage, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the team can carry their winning momentum all the way to the final.

Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.

The Indian captain’s statement follows a series of emotionally charged developments during the Asia Cup, including Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post, which many in India viewed as mocking the suffering caused by the Pahalgam attack. The post-match tension also reached a symbolic peak when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, walking off the field after the win, a gesture many viewed as a silent protest.