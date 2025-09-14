 Did Suryakumar Yadav & Salman Agha Skip The Handshake Ritual During India Vs Pakistan Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video 
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for what promises to be another gripping contest between the arch-rivals. 

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony LIV/X

In a moment that did not go unnoticed, the pre-match formalities of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai took an unexpected turn, as India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands either before or after the toss.

The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, was already packed with anticipation and tension, as is customary whenever these two cricketing giants face off. However, the absence of a handshake between the two players raised eyebrows among fans and commentators alike, hinting at the intensity that often surrounds this historic rivalry.

A blockbuster match awaits in Dubai

India vs Pakistan matches are known for their emotionally charged atmosphere, both on and off the field. While the spirit of cricket usually prevails, occasional gestures, or the lack of them, often become symbolic of the deeper tensions between the two nations, both politically and in sports.

As the game unfolds, attention will remain fixed not only on the scoreboard but also on the body language and interactions between players. For now, the non-handshake has added yet another layer of intrigue to an already intense encounter.

