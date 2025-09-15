 'We Were Disappointed': Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Reacts To India's Handshake Snub & Salman Agha's Presentation Ceremony Absence At Asia Cup 2025; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:33 AM IST
article-image
Image: ACC/Youtube

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 defeat to India in Dubai, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson addressed the media during the post-match press conference, commenting on the controversial moment when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

Hesson expressed disappointment over the gesture, saying, “We obviously were disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. We went there to shake hands, it was a disappointing way to end the match.”

The match itself saw India chase a modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in 15.5 overs, securing a 7-wicket victory. While the scoreboard reflected a comfortable win for India, the post-match interactions captured far more attention due to the heightened emotional and political backdrop surrounding the fixture.

Mike Hesson speaks on Salman Agha's absence from presentation ceremony

Hesson was also asked about Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s absence from the post-match presentation ceremony. The coach explained, “I think it's just a flow-on effect of the fact that we were obviously keen to engage and to shake hands at the end of the match. That didn't happen, you know that was pretty much the end of it.”

The remarks reflect the frustration felt by the Pakistani side over what they considered a missed opportunity for traditional sportsmanship, especially after a hard-fought match.

As the Asia Cup progresses, the incident is likely to be remembered as much for its symbolic significance as for the cricket played on the field.

