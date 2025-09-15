'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: ACC/YouTube

In a bold and emotional post-match statement, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav offered clarity and conviction after Team India’s decision to not shake hands with Pakistani players following their 7-wicket victory at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

After chasing down Pakistan’s 128-run target with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs, Suryakumar addressed the media at the presentation ceremony and said, “We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and the government. I feel a few things are ahead of sportsmanship. We stand with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack and also with the brave armed forces during Operation Sindoor.”

The Indian team’s refusal to engage in post-match handshakes, a long-standing tradition in cricket, was a pointed and symbolic gesture. The decision came in the wake of deep national mourning following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, and the subsequent military response, Operation Sindoor, which the Indian government called a necessary and decisive action against terrorism.

Suryakumar’s words reflected not just the emotions of a captain but the sentiment of a nation. While the Indian players maintained professionalism on the field with a clinical win, they chose to let silence speak louder than gestures once the match ended.