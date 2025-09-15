IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Players Helplessly Wait On Ground As Team India Avoids Handshake Ritual; Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

In a tense post-match moment at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, Pakistani players were left helplessly waiting on the field for a customary post-match handshake from their Indian counterparts, a gesture that never came. Instead, the Indian team quietly walked into their dressing room, bypassing the traditional exchange entirely.

The match saw India chase down Pakistan’s 128-run target with ease, finishing at 131/3 in 15.5 overs for a comfortable 7-wicket victory. While the scoreboard showcased India’s dominance, the post-match interactions stole the spotlight, raising eyebrows and sparking debate about sportsmanship and symbolic gestures in high-stakes encounters.

Pakistani players, adhering to tradition, lined up on the field, ready to shake hands and exchange pleasantries, only to find no reciprocation. Observers noted the visible disappointment and confusion on their faces as the Indian players walked straight to the dressing room.

The incident comes amid a highly charged atmosphere surrounding the India-Pakistan rivalry. Emotions were already high due to recent events, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and prior controversies involving Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s social media post. The handshake snub has been widely interpreted as a silent statement by the Indian team, aligning with national sentiment and solidarity with the victims of past attacks.

For Pakistan, the moment was a bitter reminder that, in the subcontinent’s most storied cricketing rivalry, matches are about far more than just runs and wickets. The snub may leave lingering frustration in the team’s camp as they prepare for upcoming fixtures, while India’s action has made it clear that, sometimes, the game extends beyond the boundary ropes.