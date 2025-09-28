Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has replaced Roger Binny as the new BCCI President. According to Dainik Bhaskar erport, the announcement was made on Sunday following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the BCCI office in Mumbai. He was elected unopposed to the post. Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated Mithun Manhas by posting on X. He wrote Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of BCCI.

Rajeev Shukla will continue to be the Vice-President of the board. Devajit Saikia was elected Hon Secretary, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will assume the role of Joint-Secretary. A Raghuram Bhat was elected as the Treasurer.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Manhas was was a middle order batsman who made his professional debut in the 1997–98 season. Despite becoming one of the recognised face in domestic cricket, Manhas was unable to find a place in the Indian team.

He then captained the Delhi Ranji team from 2006 to 2008. Under his captaincy, Delhi won the 2007-08 Ranji Trophy. This was the Delhi team's 16th Ranji Trophy title. Manhas scored 921 runs at 57.56 during that season, despite Gambhir leading the team in the semifinal and final.

The former batter, who was born in Jammu but relocated to the capital city in pursuit of cricketing opportunities, made his homecoming when he moved from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

In all, Manhas participated in 157 first-class games, scoring 9714 runs at an average of over 45 and hitting 27 hundreds. The seventh-highest number in history, 8554 runs, were scored in 206 Ranji Trophy innings. In addition, he has participated in 91 T20 matches for Delhi, scoring 1170 runs, and 130 List A games, scoring 4126

Manhas IPL stint

Speakign about his IPL stints, Manhas made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2008. Then in 2011, he joined Pune Warriors India. In 2015, he became a part of the Chennai Super Kings team. He entered the coaching field after retirement in 2017. He served as a support staff member for IPL franchises Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings XI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He also served on the coaching staff of Gujarat Titans in the IPL.