IND vs SA 2nd Test: Jansen Blows Away India Batting Order, South Africa Amass 320-Run Lead At Stumps On Day 3

India had a disastrous day on the field as South Africa wrestled complete control of the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati. Responding to the Proteas' 289, India were bundled out for a paltry 201. Marco Jansen ran through the batting line up with a 6-wicket haul to ensure a 288-run lead for the visitors.

Despite the lead, captain Temba Bavuma opted against enforcing a follow on. Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton added to the lead, before bad light stopped play. South Africa lead by 314 with all 10 wickets in hand, with India staring at an impossible task to save this test match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India began the day at 9/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kl Rahul putting a solid 65-run opening partnership. The hosts however unravelled soon before lunch with Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both falling. Post Lunch, India's middle order failed to pose any threat as Marco Jansen ran through the batting order.

Using the sharp bounce the surface offered, Jansen bounced out Dhruv Jurel. Rishabh Pant tried to counter it but edged it to keeper after a rash shot. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy also offered little resistance in the middle.

India's most successful partnership of the day was between Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Yadav was the only Indian batter who faced more than 100 deliveries on this wicket, looking assured in defence. Sundar continued his good form with the bat, becoming India's leading run getter of the tour.

Jansen eventually cleaned up the tail as India were shot out for 201. Temba Bavuma opted against en-forcing a follow on, offering rest to his bowling attack. Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton batted 8 overs before bad light stopped play.

The Proteas are inching closer to another famous win with a lead of 314 with two days of play left. India will have to pull off a superhuman effort to force a draw, let alone chase a win in Guwahati.