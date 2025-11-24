 SCREAMER! Aiden Markram Dives Full Length To Dismiss Nitish Reddy In IND vs SA 2nd Test; Video
India's woes compounded on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Guwahati. Marco Jansen bounced out Nitish Kumar Reddy with a sharp delivery. Reddy's poke meant that the ball lobbed up with Aiden Markram making a full length dive to complete an stunning catch.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Aiden Markram showcased his athletic ability with a fantastic fielding effort in the IND vs SA 2nd Test. With hosts India in trouble, Markram compounded matters with a stellar effort to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy was surprised by a Marco Jansen bouncer, with the South Africa opener putting in a full length dive to complete the catch.

The Jansen bouncer rose on Reddy who could only fend it with his bat. It ballooned up in the air with Markram taking over the rest. The LSG star sprinted across to his right before using every inch of his frame to leap and complete a one handed catch. Such was the effort, he was mobbed by the delight South Africa teammates as India sunk further in their hole.

Nitish did not play the 1st Test in Eden Gardens but was recalled to the side for the Guwahati game. He was added to the XI after Shubman Gill was ruled out injured for the clash. Reddy managed just 10, with India slipping to 119/6.

Jansen ran riot on Day 3 with his pace and bounce making life difficult for the Indian batters. Dhruv Jurel was the first to fall prey, with the India No.4 miscuing a pull shot.

Captain Rishabh Pant also tried to take the attack to him but perished after an edge to Kyle Verreyne behind the stumps. Nitish was his third dismissal of the innings. He also added Ravindra Jadeja, who was also caught by Aiden Markram at slip.

