IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Will New BCCI President Mithun Manhas Travel To Dubai?

Image: X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday, September 28, appointed former domestic cricketer Mithun Manhas as the new president of the board after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. The meeting took place ahead of the India vs Pakistan final in Dubai. The tickets for the match are reportedly already sold out as fans are set to witness the high-voltage clash between the neighbours. While the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will be present to watch the high-profile clash, the big question is whether the new BCCI president will be part of the event as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Will Mithun Manhas attend the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final?

According to a Hindustan Times report, the officials wrapped up the meeting early and boarded a flight to Dubai to watch the match between India and Pakistan. However, the newly elected officials opted to stay in India and not travel for the crucial game. So, just like the two previous matches, no official from the BCCI will be travelling to watch the match live from the stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Will Team India take the trophy from the hands of Mohsin Naqvi?

Another big question in the final will be whether India will be taking the trophy from the hands of Mohsin Naqvi, who happens to be ACC chief. If Suryakumar Yadav decides not to take the trophy, the matter is likely to escalate further. India is the firm favourite and a loss will be seen as a major shocker. India has been the standout team in the tournament so far, crushing every opponent along the way. The last match between the teams happened in the Super 4 stage, where Inia went on to win the match by 7 wickets and will look to make it a hat-trick of wins by winning the final, having won the group stage match as well.