 'No Caption Needed': Abhishek Sharma Shares Selfie With Mentor Yuvraj Singh & Asia Cup 2025 Player Of The Tournament Award; Check Pics
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Image: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma captured a memorable moment with his mentor Yuvraj Singh, following his stellar performance at the recent Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, which India won for the 9th time. The image, snapped aboard the return flight from Dubai, features Sharma proudly holding his Player of the Tournament trophy beside Yuvraj, with a simple yet powerful caption: “No Caption Needed.”

Sharma was a standout performer throughout the tournament, amassing 314 runs across seven games. With an impressive average of 44.85 and an explosive strike rate of 200, he consistently gave India a strong start at the start of the innings and formed key partnerships, particularly with vice-captain Shubman Gill.

article-image

Yuvraj Singh, while making playful comment on the picture stated, "Single bhi lelo maharaj". Abhishek is known for his aggressive batting and sending the ball to the stands with ease.

Abhishek Sharma's close bond with Yuvraj Singh

The photo shared by Sharma offers a rare glimpse into the close bond he shares with Yuvraj Singh, who has played a crucial role in shaping his protege’s all-round game. Yuvraj, known for nurturing young Indian talent, continues to be a guiding figure in Sharma's cricketing journey.

According to Sharma's family members, Yuvraj Singh stayed in constant contact with the young opener during the tournament, regularly offering insights and discussing tactics to handle opposition bowlers. Upon receiving his Player of the Tournament award along with a brand-new car Sharma remarked, “Getting a car is always a pleasure,” highlighting both his joy and sense of achievement.

article-image

What's next for Abhishek Sharma?

With Team India winning the trophy the attention now shifts to the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. The first match is set to begin on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Sharma will not be part of the squad for the new World Test Championship cycle (2025–27) he will continue his grind in domestic cricket during the upcoming Ranji season.

