IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Dubai Police Ban Firecrackers & Banners, Violators Face Upto 3 Months Jail Or Fine Upto ₹7.24 Lakh

Dubai Police have issued strict guidelines ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. With all tickets reportedly sold out, a massive crowd is expected at the venue. This marks the first time in 41 years that the arch-rivals will face each other in the final of the continental tournament. Tensions have run high between the two sides throughout the eight-team competition, and the final promises to be just as intense.

Dubai police advisory for India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final

1)The Dubai Police has advised all ticket holders to arrive at least three hours before the scheduled start of play (8 PM IST). Only one entry per valid ticket is allowed, and there is no room for re-entry, so if one makes their way out of the stadium during the contest, they will not be allowed to enter the premises again.

2)Fans have also been asked to follow the stewards' instructions, and parking can only be done in designated areas. A list of prohibited items has also been posted on the official website, as supporters of India and Pakistan cannot take flags, banners, or firecrackers inside the Dubai International Stadium.

3)Violations, such as pitch invasions, carrying banned items, or using abusive language, may result in a fine of ₹1.2 lakh to ₹7.24 lakh. Offenders can also face up to three months in prison.

4) The fans who indulge in violence, throwing objects or using racist/abusive language towards players can be fined up to ₹2.41 lakh to ₹7.24 lakh. Specialised police units will also be deployed for the Asia Cup final, and any disruption to public safety will face strict legal action.

Full list of prohibited items and behaviour for the Asia Cup 2025 final:

Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, and any flammable or hazardous materials.

Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, and remote-controlled devices.

Large umbrellas, camera tripods/rigs, selfie sticks, and unauthorised professional photography.

Banners, flags, or signs not approved by the organiser.

Pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items.

Any act that endangers public safety, disrupts order, or promotes hate or racism.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final to be screened in theaters

The outlook towards India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final has completely changed with PVR cinemas set to screen the match in more than 100 cinemas nationwide. In the lead-up to the Asia Cup 2025, political tensions between India and Pakistan sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack fueled widespread calls from fans to boycott cricket matches between the two nations. Those calls have persisted throughout the tournament but the scenario looks to to have changed over the period of three weeks.

The buildup to the India vs Pakistan final haven’t just been about cricket. They’ve been charged with emotion and controversy. India has held the upper hand on the field, but tensions have spilled over beyond the scoreboard.

The Indian team notably refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav publicly expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.The second encounter between the sides escalated further when Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf drew criticism for their provocative celebrations. While Farhan received a warning, both Rauf and Suryakumar were fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their actions.

The fact that India and Pakistan will now face off in an Asia Cup final for the very first time underscores just how significant and unavoidable this rivalry remains.