'Next Time Anyone Heading Out...': Rishabh Pant Posts Playful Message After Enjoying Golf During Injury Recovery; Video

Team India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, currently sidelined due to a toe injury, was recently seen unwinding with a game of golf. The injury, sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, forced him out of the Asia Cup and the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Pant took to social media to share a video and photos of his time on the golf course, captioning the post, “Never knew golf could be this much fun. Next time anyone’s heading out, count me in.”

When will Rishabh Pant return to cricket field?

Speaking at a recent press conference, selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar provided an update on Pant’s fitness. He said, “With regards to Rishabh, I don’t think he’s quite made this series. He won’t be ready, but like I said, we’re hopeful that by the time South Africa comes around, he’s 100% fit. Exact timelines… I know he’s not going to make these two Test matches, but after that, he’s very close to getting fit.”

Before the injury, the 27-year-old had been in stellar form, finishing as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the England series. He amassed 479 runs across four Tests at an impressive average of 68.42 and a strike rate of 77.63, which included three fifties and two centuries. His innings were marked by resilience, especially during the fourth Test, where he returned to bat after being hit by a toe-crushing yorker from Chris Woakes. Despite the painful blow, he added crucial runs, helping India post a strong first-innings total of 358.

Rishabh Pant's witty tribute to Chris Woakes

On September 29, England fast bowler Chris Woakes decided to end his international career. After a 15-year career and being left out of the Ashes squad, Woakes decided to retire from international cricket. The recent test series against India was his last international assignment.

Rishabh Pant sent a humorous and interesting message to the England pacer on social media. Pant said that Woakes was a great athlete on the field. He jokingly wrote that now he can rest his bowling arm and stop aiming at Pant’s leg. Pant’s joke was a reference to the day Woakes’ ball hit his leg in the Manchester Test, forcing him to miss the rest of the series.