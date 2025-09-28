IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: All 28,000 Tickets Sold Out For Summit Clash In Dubai, Says Report

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

Team india prepares to face Pakistan in historic Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. This will be the first time that both the teams are facing each other in the final of the continental event in the 41 year history of the tournament. The earlier two matches failed to attract crowds due to shouts over boycotting the match following the Pahalgam attack. However, the final is expetced to be a full house. According to India Today report, tickets for Sunday's Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium have officially sold out, with all 28,000 seats taken.

How many tickets were sold in the previous two matches?

The group stage game on September 14 attracted roughly 20,000 spectators, while the Super Four clash on September 21 saw 17,000 fans in attendance. Despite fans coming in numbers, there were noticeable gaps in the stands as seats remained empty. India went onto dominate Pakistan in both matches and register comfortable victory.

India Eye Hattrick Over Pakistan in High-Voltage Final

As India prepare to face arch-rivals Pakistan once again, the atmosphere couldn’t be more charged. With a potential third consecutive win against their neighbors on the line.Tensions flared ahead of the clash after India's reported decision to skip handshakes with the Pakistani players sparked controversy. In response, Pakistan's players, including Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf, fired back with fiery on-field gestures, setting the tone for a heated contest. Verbal exchanges between Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan’s pace duoShaheen Afridi and Rauf only added to the intensity, marking a return to the fierce rivalry that had mellowed in recent years.

India may be unbeaten in the tournament so far, but their performances have been inconsistent. The middle-order batting remains a worry, and the fielding particularly the catching has been below par. If such lapses continue into the final, the consequences could be dire. On the brighter side, Abhishek Sharma has been a revelation at the top, and though the rest of the batting lineup hasn't fired in unison, the depth is still there.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament. While they've shown signs of improvement recently, their batting remains a weak link. The bowling attack—led by spinners and supported by the experience of Afridi and Rauf—has held its own, but they’ll need their batting unit to step up big time if they’re to topple a well-rounded Indian side.

With both sides carrying fire and flaws into the final, this matchup promises to be the most emotionally charged and fiercely contested in recent memory.