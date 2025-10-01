IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi Hands Over Trophy To Emirates Cricket Board After BCCI's Impeachment Threat, Claims Report

Mohsin Naqvi | Credits: X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly handed over the trophy to the Emirates Cricket board after BCCI pushed for accusations of impeachment over the Asia Cup Trophy row. With the Indian team yet to be handed over the trophy, Naqvi has given it to the UAE board but it is yet to be determined how or when the Men in Blue will get it.

With the Indian team refusing to collect the trophy from Naqvi, the latter was seen standing at the podium for quite some time before leaving the venue. The 46-year-old later left the stadium with the Asia Cup trophy as Simon Doull announced during the presentation ceremony that India won't be taking the trophy on the night of the final.

As per NDTV, the BCCI officials confronted Naqvi for his actions during a virtual meet. The Indian cricket board has accused Naqvi of Violation of the Code of Responsibilities and Ceremonial Protocols for refusal to hand over the trophy. As per the BCCI, it violated the ceremonial protocols and the duties of the ACC chairman to crown the winners.

The BCCI has been left fuming after Naqvi reportedly took the medals and trophy to hotel room. The Indian team refusing to take the trophy from Naqvi stems from the ACC chairman sharing a provocative social media post of Cristiano Ronaldo with 'plane crashing' gesture. In an interview with The Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav had alleged that Naqvi run away with the trophy and the Indian team went nowhere.

BCCI takes firm stance during virtual meet

Meanwhile, the virtual ACC meeting on Tuesday reportedly saw BCCI representatives Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar confront Naqvi directly. Not only did Shukla and Shelar asked the ACC chairman to handover the trophy to the deserved winners but also formally congratulate them.

Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat Pakistan in the thrilling final by five wickets in the final held in Dubai on September 28, Sunday.