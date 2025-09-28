'Kash Koi Feka Feki...': Pakistan YouTuber Mocked For Claiming That PCB & Pakistan Players Plan To Fight Indian Players After Asia Cup 2025 Final

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

As India prepares to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28, fans on social media trolled Pakistan YouTuber Furqan Bhatt for his claim about PCB & Pakistan Players deciding to fight indian players after Asia Cup 2025 final despiterecently receiving sanction from ICC. Pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30% of his match fees for an on-field gesture where he mimicked a crashing plane, an act deemed inappropriate and against the spirit of the game.

Fans troll Pakistan Youtuber Furqan Bhatt

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The buildup to the high voltage final has been a spicy affair. It all started with 'No Handhshake' row during the group stage match between both teams. The Super 4 tie got intense with Haris Rauf 6-0 gesture towards fans and Sahibzada Farhan's gun celebration after scoring half century.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav recently claimed that India vs Pakistan is no longer the biggest rivalry in cricket. After the victory in the Super 4 match, Surya during the press conference said , "I think you should stop asking questions on the rivalry because rivalry is when both sides play 15-20 matches, and one side is ahead by 8-7. It is called playing good cricket and a rivalry. 3-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore," .

PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi also added fuel to the fire by tweeting a video of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen gesturing that an aircraft suddenly crashed

Suryakumar Yadav refuses pre final photoshoot with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha

With India and Pakistan set to clash in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, reports have claimed that there will be no captains' photoshoot before the decider. Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha are also likely to not shake hands during the toss.

Suryakumar and Salman didn't shake hands during toss of both matches of Asia Cup 2025, while the Indian players didn't do the same after chasing down the totals successfully set by the opposition. The animosity between the two sides reached at another level during the Super 4 clash as Haris Rauf engaged in a heated altercation with opening batter Abhishek Sharma.

Led by the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue emerged triumphant twice against Pakistan and will be expected to achieve a hat-trick of wins in Dubai on Sunday. Nevertheless, India will hope for Hardik Pandya to return to full fitness, given the star all-rounder bowled only one over against Sri Lanka and stayed off the field for the remainder of the innings