'Trophy Leke Bhaag Gaye Woh': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on Asia Cup 2025 Final Trophy Drama Involving Mohsin Naqvi

Image: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

India sealed a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. However, the drama that followed the match overshadowed the celebration as Team India was robbed of the chance to lift the trophy by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi after he decided to walk away with the trophy.

Speaking to ABP Majha, Suryakumar narrated the entire incident.. He said, "After the match, we stood on the field for an hour and a half. Our phones were in our hands, we were ready to take pictures. After the prize distribution ceremony started, Shivam Dubey left, Tilak Verma went to the podium. After that, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav also accepted their prizes. "

"After this, we were waiting in the hope of getting the Asia Cup. However, at that time, suddenly the people on the podium went to a different side with the medals and trophies. We did not refuse to accept the trophy, Suryakumar Yadav clarified. We have won the Asia Cup. That trophy is ours, we will definitely get it, Suryakumar Yadav also expressed his confidence."

Multiple reports stated that Team India had, beforehand, decided against taking the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. However, Surya cleared the air, stating that the decision was made spontaneously by the players, with no external influence.

Speaking to Indian Express he stated, "First of all, let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won’t take it. We took that decision on our own on the ground. They (ACC officials) were standing there on the stage and we were standing below. I saw them talking on stage and I don’t know the details of their chat. Some in the crowd started booing. And then we saw someone who was their representative taking the trophy and running away."

"We didn’t close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony. Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh (They ran away with the trophy). That’s what I saw. I don’t know, some people were making a video of us, but we were standing. We didn’t go inside."

India to file complaint against Mohsin Naqvi

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Indian board would be filing a formal complaint against Naqvi for his role in the confusion and his abrupt exit with the trophy.

According to earlier reports, it had been decided that Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni would do the honours during the presentation. But after Pakistan's players received their medals and Salman Agha collected the runners-up cheque, commentator Simon Doull announced that the Indian team would not be collecting the trophy.

The Indian players were seen standing away from the podium while the trophy was abruptly taken offstage, allegedly by an ACC official without being handed over to the winning team. The situation escalated when Mohsin Naqvi, who was expected to present the trophy, reportedly left the stadium before the ceremony concluded.