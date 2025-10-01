'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral

Pakistan cricket team (M). | (Image Credits: X)

A Pakistan fan named Sarfaraz and his YouTuber friend Salman Saif have issued apology over the former expressing his anger after the defeat to Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai. While Sarfaraz claimed that cricket means a lot to them, he admitted that he shouldn't have said the things he did.

A jampacked Dubai international Stadium saw Pakistan lose to India for the third time in the tournament. Contrary to expectations, the Men in Green fought hard while defending a modest 146. However, Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 flattened them as the Men in Blue romped to their ninth Asia Cup title.

Speaking in a video surfaced on X following his angry rant after Pakistan's defeat, the fan claimed:

"Maine galat kaha tha. Yeh maine galat kaha tha. India humaare baap nahin hai. Main apne Pakistan awaam se Hazrat chahta hoon. Hum apne mulk se pyaar karte hain. Cricket hamaare liye azeez hai, aur sabse aage hai. Lekin hume aisa nahin karna chahiye tha, humne galti se bol diya tha. Lekin hamaare liye cricket sab kuch hai."

(I was wrong. I said it all wrong. India is not above us. I would like to apologize to the Pakistani public. I love my country. Cricket is quite close to us and is above all. But I shouldn't have said it, I said it by mistakenly. But cricket is everything for me.)

"I think we couldn't rotate the strike properly" - Salman Ali Agha

Reflecting on Pakistan's mind-boggling batting collapse when they went from 113/1 to 146 all out, Agha felt some sensible cricket could have changed the story. He elaborated at the post-game presentation:

"Yeah, it is a tough pill to swallow right now. But I think we did not finish well with the bat. And bowling, I think we were outstanding. We gave everything. But yeah, if we could have finished well, it could have been a different story. I think we couldn't rotate the strike properly. And then we, I think, lost too many wickets at times. So I think that was the reason we couldn't score what we wanted. But yeah, we're going to sort out our batting very, very soon."

Only three Pakistan batters in Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman got to double figures as the Men in Green folded for 146 in 19.1 overs. India chased down the target with five wickets and two balls to spare.