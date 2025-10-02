Unbelievable! Novak Djokovic Stuns Fans By Catching Tennis Ball In His Pocket During Practice At Shanghai Masters; Video

Image: Danny/X

Novak Djokovic once again proved that his flair extends far beyond powerful groundstrokes and surgical precision on the court. During a light-hearted moment in his practice session at the Shanghai Masters 2025, the Serbian maestro left fans stunned by nonchalantly catching a tennis ball, in his shorts pocket.

The incident unfolded during a casual rally with his hitting partner. The crowd, already enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of the session, erupted in cheers and laughter at the moment of pure spontaneity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This isn’t the first time Djokovic has brought entertainment to the court outside official match play. Known for his sense of humor, mimicry of fellow players, and fan-friendly attitude, Djokovic has often found ways to keep things light even in intense tournament settings. But even by his standards, the pocket catch was a rare bit of improvisation that quickly made waves on social media.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is in Shanghai on the hunt for another Masters 1000 title and will next face Croatia's Marin Cilic. While Djokovic leads their head-to-head comfortably, Marin Cilic remains a formidable opponent with a big serve and aggressive baseline game. Fans are expecting a high-quality contest, especially with both players carrying significant experience and past rivalries into the encounter.

But for now, Djokovic’s impromptu trick shot or rather, trick catch has added a light-hearted twist to the build-up. It reminded everyone that beyond the trophies and the titles, Novak Djokovic is still a player who genuinely enjoys the game and loves giving fans something to remember.

Lorenzo Musetti Faces Boos In China, Stares Down Crowd After Getting Retired Hurt Against Learner Tien; Video

In a dramatic scene during the China Open quarterfinals, Lorenzo Musetti was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd as he exited the court after being forced to retire mid‑match.

The jeers were loud and unrelenting as he withdrew due to injury. According to visuals, as he walked off, he paused, turned back, and stared directly at the crowd before continuing off the court.

The reaction from the fans was intense, reflecting how fragile the relationship between players and public perception can be, especially in high‑stakes tournaments.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Prompted the Boos?

The boos did not emerge in a vacuum. Earlier in the tournament, Musetti had made controversial remarks during his match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. In frustration, he exclaimed about “these [expletive] Chinese are always coughing,” gestured toward the crowd, and pointed to his throat.

Given the sensitivity around respiratory illness (especially in China, in the wake of COVID‑19), those comments sparked backlash. Recognizing the gravity of his phrase and gesture, Musetti issued a public apology, “I am truly sorry. I respect you deeply, I feel at home here, and I value the warmth and kindness I have always received from you. My words were directed only at a few individuals in the crowd who were coughing repeatedly. They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The episode underscores how a single outburst or ill‑considered remark can reverberate far beyond the moment. In global tournaments, athletes often compete outside their cultural comfort zones, and what might seem incidental or offhand to one person can carry explosive meaning in another setting.

Musetti’s case also illustrates crisis management in modern sport. Though he did apologize swiftly, the damage had already been done in the minds of many fans. In some places, the apology may not fully redeem one’s public standing, especially if the original offense struck a nerve.

Lorenzo Musetti’s walk off the court in China will not be remembered simply as a retirement due to injury, it will linger as a narrative of tension, apology, and accountability. The boos reflected collective disappointment but also underscored how quickly trust can fracture between an athlete and a community.