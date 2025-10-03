Phenomenal! Holger Rune Executes Dazzling Tweener Shot Against Sebastian Baez At Shanghai Masters; Video

Image: Tennis TV/X

Holger Rune lit up the Shanghai Masters with a moment of flair and audacity during his Round of 64 clash against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez. In a tightly contested first set, Rune pulled off a spectacular tweener, a between-the-legs shot, that had the crowd roaring in appreciation.

The moment came during an intense baseline rally early in the first set. Baez pushed Rune deep with a powerful shot. Instead of attempting a conventional retrieval, Rune opted for a risky tweener. The shot sailed perfectly over the net, catching Baez off guard. Although Baez managed to get his racquet on the ball, his return failed to clear the net, giving Rune the point and triggering a loud ovation from the spectators.

The tweener wasn’t just a crowd-pleasing trick, it was a statement of Rune’s growing confidence and court presence. The 22-year-old Dane went on to win the match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, securing his place in the Round of 32. It was a solid performance from Rune, who combined consistent groundstrokes with occasional flashes of brilliance, like the now-viral tweener moment.

With this win, Rune continues his campaign in Shanghai as one of the emerging stars to watch. But regardless of how far he goes in the tournament, that daring tweener will remain one of the standout moments of the early rounds.

Unbelievable! Novak Djokovic Stuns Fans By Catching Tennis Ball In His Pocket During Practice At Shanghai Masters; Video

Novak Djokovic once again proved that his flair extends far beyond powerful groundstrokes and surgical precision on the court. During a light-hearted moment in his practice session at the Shanghai Masters 2025, the Serbian maestro left fans stunned by nonchalantly catching a tennis ball, in his shorts pocket.

The incident unfolded during a casual rally with his hitting partner. The crowd, already enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of the session, erupted in cheers and laughter at the moment of pure spontaneity.

This isn’t the first time Djokovic has brought entertainment to the court outside official match play. Known for his sense of humor, mimicry of fellow players, and fan-friendly attitude, Djokovic has often found ways to keep things light even in intense tournament settings. But even by his standards, the pocket catch was a rare bit of improvisation that quickly made waves on social media.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is in Shanghai on the hunt for another Masters 1000 title and will next face Croatia's Marin Cilic. While Djokovic leads their head-to-head comfortably, Marin Cilic remains a formidable opponent with a big serve and aggressive baseline game. Fans are expecting a high-quality contest, especially with both players carrying significant experience and past rivalries into the encounter.

But for now, Djokovic’s impromptu trick shot or rather, trick catch has added a light-hearted twist to the build-up. It reminded everyone that beyond the trophies and the titles, Novak Djokovic is still a player who genuinely enjoys the game and loves giving fans something to remember.