 Energetic! Novak Djokovic Lets Out Thunderous Roar After Breaking Carlos Alcaraz's Serve In US Open 2025 Semifinal; Video
The crowd, already electric from the high-quality exchanges between the two stars, erupted in applause. Djokovic's emotional outburst symbolized a turning point, not just in the set, but in the mental battle between the seasoned champion and the rising star.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 02:27 AM IST
Image: US Open/X

In a tense and high-stakes semifinal showdown at the US Open 2025, Novak Djokovic reminded everyone of his unmatched competitive spirit. After dropping the first set to a fiery Carlos Alcaraz, the Serbian legend responded with a fierce intensity early in the second set, breaking Alcaraz’s serve and unleashing a thunderous roar that echoed across Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The break came at a crucial moment, shifting the momentum in Djokovic’s favor. Alcaraz, who had outplayed Djokovic in the first set with his aggressive court coverage and fearless shot-making, suddenly found himself facing a fired-up version of the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic’s clenched fists, steely eyes, and primal yell made it clear: he was not going down without a fight.

The crowd, already electric from the high-quality exchanges between the two stars, erupted in applause. Djokovic’s emotional outburst symbolized a turning point, not just in the set, but in the mental battle between the seasoned champion and the rising star.

Novak Djokovic delivered a breathtaking moment of brilliance during the first set of his US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Facing a critical break point in the 1st set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion came out on top of a grueling 25-shot rally that ended with a perfectly placed overhead winner and a roaring standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With Fritz applying pressure and looking to break Djokovic’s serve, the two engaged in an intense baseline exchange that showcased incredible shot-making, endurance, and mental strength. Djokovic, known for his defensive mastery, absorbed everything Fritz threw at him, patiently constructing the rally until he found the opening to strike.

The moment Djokovic won the point, he pumped his fist with trademark intensity as the crowd leapt to its feet, applauding the extraordinary display of tennis. The rally not only saved a crucial break point but also shifted the momentum squarely in Djokovic’s favor.

It was a vintage Djokovic moment, a reminder of his ability to rise under pressure, outlast opponents in long rallies, and ignite a crowd with sheer grit and genius. He went on to win the first set and eventually the match in four sets, advancing to yet another US Open semifinal. But it was that epic 25-shot rally, capped with a standing ovation, that will be remembered as one of the signature moments of the tournament.

