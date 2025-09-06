Audacious! Carlos Alcaraz's Reaction To Novak Djokovic's Backhand Shot Goes Viral During US Open 2025 Semifinal Match; Video 

Image: US Open/X

In a thrilling semifinal clash at the US Open played under the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Novak Djokovic reminded the world why he’s still at the top of his game. The Serbian legend pulled off one of his trademark backhand passing shots down the line against Carlos Alcaraz, sending the crowd into a frenzy and the internet into a viral meltdown.

The moment came during a high-pressure rally, with Alcaraz charging towards the net in hopes of finishing the point. But Djokovic, ever calm and calculating, unleashed a lightning-fast backhand down the baseline that zipped past the Spaniard before he could react. Alcaraz froze for a moment, wide-eyed and stunned, a reaction that quickly spread across social media.

The moment summed up everything tennis fans love about this rivalry: experience versus youth, poise versus power, and mutual respect between two incredible athletes.

Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Novak Djokovic delivered a breathtaking moment of brilliance during the first set of his US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Facing a critical break point in the 1st set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion came out on top of a grueling 25-shot rally that ended with a perfectly placed overhead winner and a roaring standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With Fritz applying pressure and looking to break Djokovic’s serve, the two engaged in an intense baseline exchange that showcased incredible shot-making, endurance, and mental strength. Djokovic, known for his defensive mastery, absorbed everything Fritz threw at him, patiently constructing the rally until he found the opening to strike.

The moment Djokovic won the point, he pumped his fist with trademark intensity as the crowd leapt to its feet, applauding the extraordinary display of tennis. The rally not only saved a crucial break point but also shifted the momentum squarely in Djokovic’s favor.

It was a vintage Djokovic moment, a reminder of his ability to rise under pressure, outlast opponents in long rallies, and ignite a crowd with sheer grit and genius. He went on to win the first set and eventually the match in four sets, advancing to yet another US Open semifinal. But it was that epic 25-shot rally, capped with a standing ovation, that will be remembered as one of the signature moments of the tournament.