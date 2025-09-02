Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek delivered another masterclass performance at the US Open 2025, cruising past Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 16. But what truly stole the show was a jaw-dropping moment of skill: a spinning backhand drop volley that left fans in awe.

The remarkable shot came midway through the match. After a fast-paced rally, Swiatek sprinted forward and, with incredible timing, used her backhand to slice a delicate, spinning drop volley that barely cleared the net and spun away from Alexandrova. The crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium erupted, applauding the sheer creativity and precision of the shot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media lit up instantly, with fans and commentators calling it one of the shots of the tournament. Swiatek’s balance, control, and awareness showed exactly why she’s at the top of women’s tennis.

While Alexandrova tried to stay aggressive, she struggled to find answers to Swiatek’s variety and rhythm. The Polish star dominated from start to finish, taking just over an hour to seal the win.

With this victory, Swiatek advances to the quarterfinals, looking sharper than ever. But even more than the scoreline, it’s her spinning drop volley that fans will remember, proof that Iga Swiatek isn’t just dominant, she’s also dazzling.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.