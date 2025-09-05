Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Reveals Which Player He Will Support In The Djokovic Vs Alcaraz US Open 2025 Semifinal Match

Image: Kevin Pietersen/Tennis Channel/Instagram/X

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has made it clear where his loyalties lie ahead of the US Open 2025 semifinal clash between tennis giants Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The high-voltage match is set to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, starting at 12:30 am IST, and Pietersen will be rooting for the Serbian superstar.

Taking to social media platform X, Pietersen posted a short but passionate message: “Please be Novak Djokovic day today.”

His post quickly gained attention from fans across both sports, with many appreciating the crossover support. Pietersen, who has been a vocal admirer of Djokovic over the years, has often praised the tennis legend’s resilience, fitness, and mental strength on the court.

The match between Djokovic and Alcaraz is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, with both players in top form and a history of thrilling encounters. As Djokovic chases yet another Grand Slam final, support from sporting legends like Pietersen only adds to the spotlight on this already electric showdown.

Whether or not Djokovic can deliver on Pietersen’s hopeful post remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, sports fans around the world, from cricket to tennis, will be watching closely.

Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Novak Djokovic delivered a breathtaking moment of brilliance during the first set of his US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Facing a critical break point in the 1st set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion came out on top of a grueling 25-shot rally that ended with a perfectly placed overhead winner and a roaring standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With Fritz applying pressure and looking to break Djokovic’s serve, the two engaged in an intense baseline exchange that showcased incredible shot-making, endurance, and mental strength. Djokovic, known for his defensive mastery, absorbed everything Fritz threw at him, patiently constructing the rally until he found the opening to strike.

The moment Djokovic won the point, he pumped his fist with trademark intensity as the crowd leapt to its feet, applauding the extraordinary display of tennis. The rally not only saved a crucial break point but also shifted the momentum squarely in Djokovic’s favor.

It was a vintage Djokovic moment, a reminder of his ability to rise under pressure, outlast opponents in long rallies, and ignite a crowd with sheer grit and genius. He went on to win the first set and eventually the match in four sets, advancing to yet another US Open semifinal. But it was that epic 25-shot rally, capped with a standing ovation, that will be remembered as one of the signature moments of the tournament.