Fast & Furious! Amanda Anisimova Blasts Rocket Forehand Return To Naomi Osaka's Serve During US Open 2025 Semifinal Clash; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 witnessed a stunning display of shot-making during the semifinal clash between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka. In a high-intensity moment that quickly lit up social media, Anisimova unleashed a blistering forehand return that left Osaka and the crowd, momentarily stunned.

The shot came during a crucial rally in the first set, as Osaka fired one of her trademark powerful first serves down the middle. Anisimova, standing tall on the baseline, read it early and stepped into the ball with perfect timing. What followed was a rocket-like forehand that screamed past Osaka before she could even react, landing just inside the sideline for a clean winner.

Though both players brought their A-game to the semifinal, it was moments like this that defined the intense back-and-forth battle. Anisimova’s confidence, evident in her bold shot selection, kept Osaka under constant pressure throughout the match.

Amanda Anisimova's rocket return will surely be remembered as one of the standout moments of the US Open 2025.

Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Novak Djokovic delivered a breathtaking moment of brilliance during the first set of his US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Facing a critical break point in the 1st set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion came out on top of a grueling 25-shot rally that ended with a perfectly placed overhead winner and a roaring standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With Fritz applying pressure and looking to break Djokovic’s serve, the two engaged in an intense baseline exchange that showcased incredible shot-making, endurance, and mental strength. Djokovic, known for his defensive mastery, absorbed everything Fritz threw at him, patiently constructing the rally until he found the opening to strike.

The moment Djokovic won the point, he pumped his fist with trademark intensity as the crowd leapt to its feet, applauding the extraordinary display of tennis. The rally not only saved a crucial break point but also shifted the momentum squarely in Djokovic’s favor.

It was a vintage Djokovic moment, a reminder of his ability to rise under pressure, outlast opponents in long rallies, and ignite a crowd with sheer grit and genius. He went on to win the first set and eventually the match in four sets, advancing to yet another US Open semifinal. But it was that epic 25-shot rally, capped with a standing ovation, that will be remembered as one of the signature moments of the tournament.