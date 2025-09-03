 'Why’d Nobody Tell Me That S**t Was Backwards': Taylor Fritz Annoyed As Picture Surfaces Of Tennis Star Wearing His Headband Upside Down During US Open 2025 Match
American professional Tennis player Taylor Fritz was seemingly irritated by no one telling him that he wore his headband wrongly during the US Open 2025 quarter-final against Novak Djokovic. Reflecting on wearing the headband worn upside down, the 27-year-old wrote on X, "Yo why’d nobody tell me that s**t was backwards."

Djokovic, 38, had won the first two sets to give himself an upper hand but Fritz fought back to win the third, handing himself an outside chance of winning the contest. Nevertheless, the 24-time grand slam winner bested the American to progress to the semi-final.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve always" - Novak Djokovic

Meanwhile, Djokovic reflected that it wasn't as convincing a match as he would have liked and was lucky to save some break points. He stated, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"It was an incredibly close match, really anybody's match. I thought I was lucky to save some crucial break points in the second and third sets. In these matches a few points decide the win. Tough for Taylor to finish on a double fault, he didn't deserve that. In many of my service games I was just trying to stay alive. I'm really proud of the fight that I put in. I wear my heart on my sleeve always."

The 24-time grand slam winner has failed to cross the semi-final hurdle in the last two big-ticket events.

