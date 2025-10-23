 Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHeartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics

Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics

The wholesome exchange drew affectionate reactions from the Beckham family. David’s son Romeo dropped crying face emojis in the comments, while his wife Victoria, the former Spice Girl, added two love hearts.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: David Beckham /Instagram

Former England footballer and co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, shared pictures of his mother Sandra, meeting Argentina superstar Lionel Messi for the very first time. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been in the United States since 2023, looked delighted to pose for photos in a scene that quickly won hearts online.

Beckham posted the picture on social media with the caption, When your Mum meets Leo for the first time.”  The wholesome exchange drew affectionate reactions from the Beckham family. David’s son Romeo dropped crying face emojis in the comments, while his wife Victoria, the former Spice Girl, added two love hearts, expressing her delight at the encounter.

Will Lionel Messi stay with Inter Miami?

According to Goal.com report, Messi’s time in Major League Soccer may soon reach a crossroads. His current contract with Inter Miami runs until the end of the year, and fans are waiting to see whether the Argentine maestro will extend his stay or embark on a new chapter.

FPJ Shorts
Tilak Varma Reveals Battle With Rhabdomyolysis: What Is This Rare Muscle Injury?
Tilak Varma Reveals Battle With Rhabdomyolysis: What Is This Rare Muscle Injury?
Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai Fort; MNS Workers Beat Guard
Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai Fort; MNS Workers Beat Guard
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally

Should he choose to remain, Messi is unlikely to return to Chase Stadium, as Inter Miami prepares for a major move to their new $1 billion home, the Miami Freedom Park stadium from the 2026 season.

Reports have also begun circulating about a potential reunion that could excite football romantics. Inter Miami are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Neymar to Florida once his contract with Santos expires. A free transfer could see Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suárez line up together once more, reviving the magic of Barcelona’s legendary attacking trio for one final time on American soil.

Couple of days back Lionel Messi made history by becoming the first player in history to win the European Golden Shoe and the MLS Golden Boot. The Argentina legend scored a hat-trick against Nashville, while also registering two assists in Inter miami's five goal rout.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics

Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics

IND W vs NZ W, Women's World Cup 2025: Sophie Devine Wins Toss & New Zealand Opt To Field First In...

IND W vs NZ W, Women's World Cup 2025: Sophie Devine Wins Toss & New Zealand Opt To Field First In...

'Fingers Move Nahi Kar Paa Raha Tha': Tilak Varma Reveals Being Diagnosed With Rhabdomyolysis,...

'Fingers Move Nahi Kar Paa Raha Tha': Tilak Varma Reveals Being Diagnosed With Rhabdomyolysis,...

'Too Much Chat About His Future...': Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Rohit Sharma Silences Doubters With...

'Too Much Chat About His Future...': Mohammad Kaif Reacts After Rohit Sharma Silences Doubters With...

'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs...

'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs...