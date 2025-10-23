Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics

Image: David Beckham /Instagram

Former England footballer and co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, shared pictures of his mother Sandra, meeting Argentina superstar Lionel Messi for the very first time. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been in the United States since 2023, looked delighted to pose for photos in a scene that quickly won hearts online.

Beckham posted the picture on social media with the caption, “When your Mum meets Leo for the first time.” The wholesome exchange drew affectionate reactions from the Beckham family. David’s son Romeo dropped crying face emojis in the comments, while his wife Victoria, the former Spice Girl, added two love hearts, expressing her delight at the encounter.

Will Lionel Messi stay with Inter Miami?

According to Goal.com report, Messi’s time in Major League Soccer may soon reach a crossroads. His current contract with Inter Miami runs until the end of the year, and fans are waiting to see whether the Argentine maestro will extend his stay or embark on a new chapter.

Should he choose to remain, Messi is unlikely to return to Chase Stadium, as Inter Miami prepares for a major move to their new $1 billion home, the Miami Freedom Park stadium from the 2026 season.

Reports have also begun circulating about a potential reunion that could excite football romantics. Inter Miami are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Neymar to Florida once his contract with Santos expires. A free transfer could see Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suárez line up together once more, reviving the magic of Barcelona’s legendary attacking trio for one final time on American soil.

Couple of days back Lionel Messi made history by becoming the first player in history to win the European Golden Shoe and the MLS Golden Boot. The Argentina legend scored a hat-trick against Nashville, while also registering two assists in Inter miami's five goal rout.