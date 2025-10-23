'Yashasvi Jaiswal, Is That You?' Netizens Spot Team India's Doppelganger In Liverpool Footballer Josh Sonni-Lambie

Josh Sonni-Lambie and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: X)

17-year-old Liverpool footballer Josh Sonni-Lambie has got the social media going as a few netizens think he looks like star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Jaiswal not getting an opportunity in the ongoing ODI series against Australia, one of the fans wrote on X that the left-handed batter is tired of being ignored by the selectors and is now playing for Liverpool.

While Jaiswal is a regular fixture in India's Test side, the star batter has struggled to play white-ball cricket as regularly for the national side. Having made his international debut in 2023, Jaiswal has played only 24 white-ball games, 23 of which are T20Is.

Meanwhile, Sonni-Lambie, who is being seen by netizens as the doppelganger of Jaiswal, signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in February 2025. The young forward player had a promising 2024-25 campaign as he led the pack for U-18 team, netting 12 goals. The youngster marked his U21 debut in a Vertu Trophy group-stage clash against Crewe Alexandra of League Two Tournament.

Watch the below reactions from the netizens:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jaiswal, who is currently in Australia, spending time on the bench, will return to action during the home Test series against South Africa, beginning on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The left-handed batter had a productive Test series against the West Indies, notably scoring 175 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Although the Asian Giants won the first Test comfortably, the Caribbeans made the home side work hard for the victory in the second. The 23-year-old has an outstanding record in Tests, having played 26 of them and aggregating 2428 runs, averaging a healthy 51.65 with seven centuries.

Jaiswal's performance will be integral if the Indian team is to make the World Test Championship final in 2027.