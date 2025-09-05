Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's Lookalike; Check Out Video

Image: Novak Djokovic/Lucie Fink/Instagram

Social media influencer Lucie Fink has caught the internet’s attention with a humorous and uncanny video featuring her husband, who bears a striking resemblance to tennis legend Novak Djokovic. In the video, shared on her Instagram account during the US Open 2025, Fink playfully pointed out the resemblance while her husband was watching Djokovic’s match live from the stands.

The video, lighthearted and cleverly edited, shows her husband focused on the game as Lucie jokingly pans the camera between him and the court, where the real Djokovic was battling it out. “POV: You're at the US Open with Novak's body double,” the caption read, adding a relatable and funny twist to the moment.

The internet quickly picked up on the video, with fans flooding the comments, some doing double takes and others asking if it was actually Djokovic’s twin. While Djokovic kept his concentration on court, fans in the stands and online were entertained by the unexpected celebrity lookalike moment.

The US Open 2025 has been packed with thrilling tennis, but thanks to Lucie Fink, it also now includes one of the most talked-about crowd moments, courtesy of Djokovic’s lookalike watching him in action.

Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Novak Djokovic delivered a breathtaking moment of brilliance during the first set of his US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Facing a critical break point in the 1st set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion came out on top of a grueling 25-shot rally that ended with a perfectly placed overhead winner and a roaring standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With Fritz applying pressure and looking to break Djokovic’s serve, the two engaged in an intense baseline exchange that showcased incredible shot-making, endurance, and mental strength. Djokovic, known for his defensive mastery, absorbed everything Fritz threw at him, patiently constructing the rally until he found the opening to strike.

The moment Djokovic won the point, he pumped his fist with trademark intensity as the crowd leapt to its feet, applauding the extraordinary display of tennis. The rally not only saved a crucial break point but also shifted the momentum squarely in Djokovic’s favor.

It was a vintage Djokovic moment, a reminder of his ability to rise under pressure, outlast opponents in long rallies, and ignite a crowd with sheer grit and genius. He went on to win the first set and eventually the match in four sets, advancing to yet another US Open semifinal. But it was that epic 25-shot rally, capped with a standing ovation, that will be remembered as one of the signature moments of the tournament.