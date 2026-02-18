 'Unhone Bhi Kuch Nahi Kiya...': Shadab Khan Hits Back At Criticism From Ex-Players After India Defeat In T20 WC26 | VIDEO
Shadab Khan has hit back at former cricketers following criticism on Pakistan's defeat to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The 61-run humiliation threatened their qualification chances, before PAkistan bounced back with a 102-run win over Namibia. Khan, speaking after the game said that while the ex-players are legends, said "unhone bhi kuch achieve nahi kiya tha" in a viral video.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has hit back at criticism aimed at the team in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Former Pakistan cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf criticised the role of seniors in the side following the defeat to India in Colombo on Sunday. That 61-run defeat was the 4th consecutive defeat for Pakistan vs India after 3 losses in the Asia Cup 2025.

Shadab came to the defence of his side and said that while legends of the game, even they had a poor record against India in ICC tournaments. Khan pointed that it was them who defeated their rivals in 2021.

"Individual wo bahut legend the, lekin agar team ki baat kari jaayi toh World Cup me toh unhone bhi kuch nahi kiya tha," Shadab pointedly said in his press conference.

Former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar all called for a change in approach, asking for the team management to bench seniors Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. Th reaction came after the loss to India engadered Pakistan's spot in the Super 8. Pakistan had not made it past the group stage in the previous edition as well.

“Our ex-cricketers have their own opinions. They have done well for Pakistan, and at the end of the day, they have also never defeated India in the World Cup. We were the ones who defeated India in the 2021 World Cup,” Shadab said in the press conference after the Namibia game

Pakistan stormed into the T20 World Cup Super Eights after crushing Namibia by 102 runs in Colombo. Opener Sahibzada Farhan smashed an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls, only the second T20 World Cup hundred by a Pakistani. Chasing 200, Namibia collapsed for 97 as spinner Usman Tariq starred with four wickets to seal Pakistan’s biggest WC win margin.

