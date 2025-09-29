Phenomenal! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns With Blistering Forehand In Japan Open Semifinal Win Over Casper Ruud; Video

Image: The Tennis Letter/X

Carlos Alcaraz delivered another electrifying performance on the court, defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Japan Open 2025 with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The young Spaniard, known for his explosive energy and aggressive style, came back strong after dropping the first set and sealed the match with a masterclass in shot-making, including one forehand that had the crowd on its feet.

The standout moment came when Alcaraz unleashed a magnificent forehand winner down the line at full stretch, catching Ruud completely off guard. The shot, hit with both speed and precision, became an instant highlight and was widely shared on social media. It not only shifted momentum in Alcaraz's favor but also underlined why he is considered one of the most thrilling players in tennis today.

With this victory, Alcaraz now moves into the final, where he will face American Taylor Fritz, who won his own semifinal match in straight sets. It sets up a promising final, with both players in great form and hungry for the title.

Alcaraz, who continues to add to his growing list of achievements, now eyes another ATP trophy in what has already been a stellar season. His performance against Ruud not only secured a place in the final but sent a strong message to the rest of the field: Carlos Alcaraz is not just here to compete, he's here to dominate.

All eyes now turn to the final showdown between Alcaraz and Fritz, where fans can expect power, precision, and another chapter in the rise of tennis’ brightest young star.

Heartwarming Moment! A Young Fan's Reaction Goes Viral After Carlos Alcaraz High-Fives Him After Winning US Open 2025; Video

In a heartwarming moment that has taken social media by storm, a young fan’s priceless reaction to a high-five from Carlos Alcaraz has captured the hearts of millions. The touching interaction occurred just moments after Alcaraz’s thrilling victory over Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final, as the Spanish star was walking back to the locker room.

Fresh off lifting his second US Open title, Alcaraz was making his way through the corridors of Arthur Ashe Stadium when he spotted a young boy reaching out his hand to greet him. Without hesitation, Alcaraz reached over and gave the child a quick high-five.

The boy’s reaction was pure joy, eyes wide, jaw dropped, and arms raised in disbelief and excitement. The moment was caught on camera and instantly went viral, with fans calling it “the cutest thing from the tournament” and praising Alcaraz for his down-to-earth attitude.

The 22-year-old’s win over Sinner had already thrilled fans with its intensity and athletic brilliance. But it was this small gesture of kindness, reaching out to connect with one young supporter, that added an emotional exclamation point to an unforgettable night at the US Open.