IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: Indian Bowlers Stand Tall Amid Low Attendance At Narendra Modi Stadium

Roston Chase and Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: X)

Although the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium was not filled to the brim on a Thursday morning as expected as India locked horns with the beleaguered West Indies, it had a sizable attendance from the cricketing faithful.

A good number of fans turned up on Dussehra Day as Shubman Gill’s men went about their job of rattling the West Indies batsmen with clinical precision.

The Indian supporters were out with the national flags and placards creating some much needed noise and fanfare to egg on the home side.

If the match goes into the third day at the very least which means there would be play on Saturday, one could have a larger crowd at the venue to spice up the proceedings for both teams.

India’s insatiable appetite for cricket in any format could be gauged by the fans’ love for the sport in a game that lacked the usual build-up at the venue.

On the eve of the match, there was hardly any excitement or frenzy around the precincts of the Narendra Modi Stadium with the fans’ presence creating an environment only on match day.

Coming at the back end of the Navratri festivities, the crowd turnout, given the context of the match and the circumstances, was not a bad one at all. It all depends on how many days the Test lasts now.