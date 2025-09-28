IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Why Did PCB File Complaint Against Arshdeep Singh?

Image: BCCI/X

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh finds himself in huge trouble ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to file a case against him with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Notably, the board had earlier complained against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for misconduct during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Why did PCB decide to file a case against Arshdeep Singh?

According to a Geo TV report, the PCB decided to take the step for violating the code of conduct after the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match on Sunday, September 21. During the match, Haris Rauf stirred controversy with a provocative '6-0' gesture aimed at Indian fans, followed by mimicking planes being shot down, an apparent reference to Pakistan’s unverified claims of downing six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor. His actions came in response to the crowd chanting "Kohli, Kohli" at him.

Arshdeep Singh responded directly to Rauf’s antics on the field with an obscene gesture, the video of which has since gone viral on social media

India and Pakistan Set for Historic First-Ever Asia Cup Final Showdown

India and Pakistan are poised to face off in their first-ever Asia Cup final, marking a historic moment in the tournament's history. The two teams have already clashed twice in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with India emerging victorious on both occasions at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Men in Blue have maintained an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, while Pakistan’s only defeats have come at the hands of their arch-rivals.

In their most recent encounter during the Super Four stage, openers Shubman Gill (47) and Abhishek Sharma (74) gave India a strong start with a 105-run stand. Later, Hardik Pandya (13*) and Tilak Varma (30*) ensured a comfortable chase, sealing the win with seven balls to spare.

With both teams now set to meet in the final, expectations are sky-high for what promises to be a thrilling