'My Absolute Fav Human': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Pens Heartfelt Post For Her Husband On Team India Star's Birthday Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Showdown

Devisha Shetty with her husband Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Instagram)

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's wife shared a heartfelt story for him on Instagram as the star batter turned 35 on September 14, Sunday. The right-handed batter's wife Devisha Shetty referred to the veteran cricketer as his 'absolute fav human' as Suryakumar also gears up for the marquee Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai.

Although Team India and Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2025 campaigns with statement wins, both will find themselves in the cauldron at the Dubai International Stadium. With the match taking place on the backdrop of a recent military skirmish between the two countries and calls for boycott, especially in India, both sides will be under immense pressure.

Watch the below story shared by Devisha on Instagram as she wrote:

"My absolute fav human. Happy happy birthday. Love you now and forever."

Suryakumar Yadav's wife's Instagram story. | (Credits: X)

What is Suryakumar Yadav's T20 record against Pakistan?

The former No.1 ranked T20I batter will be looking to improve his record against Pakistan when he takes the field on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. In five innings against the arch-rivals, the 35-year-old averages only 12.64 with 64 runs alongside a strike rate of 118.52.

India and Pakistan last faced one another in a T20I last year during the T20 World Cup in New York. The Men in Blue won the thrilling encounter by six runs, successfully defending a score of 119. Although Pakistan's recent form has been good, capped by winning the tri-series, they lack the experience and the multi-faceted match-winners India possess.

The Men in Green were also defeated comfortably by their arch-rivals in the Champions Trophy 2025 match played earlier this year as Virat Kohli's unbeaten hundred helped them gun down a 240+ run-chase.