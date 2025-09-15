Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO

BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav | X

New Delhi, September 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya on Sunday praised Team India for "thrashing" Pakistan in high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 match. He also hailed Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav for dedicating the win to the Indian Armed Forces and expressing his solidarity towards the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. He also shared the video of Surya's speech during the post-match presentation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amit Malviya's Social Media Post

Amit Malviya took to his official social media account and said, "Well done, Team India! After thrashing Pakistan, the Indian team didn’t even come out to shake hands with the losing side, as is customary. The best part: Captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. He dedicated the win to the valour of our Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor and urged them to keep inspiring us. Whoa!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team India defeated Pakistan by 7-wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 clash which took place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players which is a standard practice. The decision was taken in view of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in which India conducted precision strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suryakumar's Speech

In his post-match speech, Suryakumar Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile.” Amit Malviya's post highlights the intensity of the game and the dominance shown by Team India.

Fans across the country celebrated Team India's triumph over Pakistan and also appreciated the captain for his heartfelt tribute to the victims of the terror attack. Suryakumar's tribute made the victory more memorable.