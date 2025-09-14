IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Stadium Witness Empty Seats Amid Boycott Calls

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match inDubai saw men in blue win the match 7 wickets with skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the way with unbeaten on 47 runs. The seats are usually full when these two teams face each other but this time around numerous empty seats could be seen at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium amid boycott calls.

Picture of empty seats at Dubai stadium make headline

The match between India and Pakistan on Sunday was the first time the two nations are squaring off on the cricket field since the Pahalgam attack. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 25,000 and recently a report by Times of India had stated that tickets for the match between India and Pakistan had not been sold out.

The report claimed that a combination of 'eye-watering prices and packaged sales' has left many tickets unsold. The VIP Suites East is listed at around ₹2.5 lakhs, while the price for The Royal Box is ₹2.3 lakhs and the one for ₹1.6 lakh. Even the Platinum level tickets are at ₹75,659, while the most affordable stands at ₹10000 for two.

Indian players refuse handshake after victory

India’s commanding 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was not just a triumph on the scoreboard, it was also marked by a noticeable moment of post-match tension. In a move that sparked buzz across fans and analysts alike, Indian players did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match concluded.

India, chasing a modest target set by Pakistan, completed the victory clinically with 7 wickets in hand and several overs to spare. However, when the match ended, the traditional gesture of sportsmanship, players from both sides lining up to shake hands, was noticeably absent from the Indian team. Instead, the Indian players quietly walked off the field, acknowledging the crowd but avoiding direct interaction with the Pakistani side.