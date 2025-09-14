 'We Stand With The Families Of ...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Video
The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.”

