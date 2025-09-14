'We Stand With The Families Of ...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Video

Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.”

The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.