Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit, Deal Worth ₹579 Crore: Reports

Image: BCCI/X

Team India has acquired the services of Apollo Tyres to be their new jersey sponsor and will be giving out approximately ₹4.5 crores per game. According to Times of India reports, the deal is set to run until 2027.

The total sponsorship deal is reportedly worth ₹579 crore, which spans up to three years, covering a wide range of bilateral series and ICC tournaments.

In addition to being one of the most valuable sponsorship deals in Indian cricket in recent years, the arrangement is expected to give the Apollo Tyres considerable international exposure given India's busy international cricket calendar.

Asia Cup 2025: Are Pakistan Withdrawing From Remainder Of The Tournament Amid Boycott Rumours? Report Claims Pre-Game Presser Cancelled Ahead Of UAE Match

The drama surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting the team may be reconsidering its continuation in the tournament. According to reports, Pakistan’s pre-match press conference, scheduled ahead of their crucial Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates, has been abruptly cancelled, sparking widespread speculation over a possible boycott or withdrawal from the tournament.

The cancellation comes amid an ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), centered around the presence of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB had earlier demanded that Pycroft be removed from officiating in the Asia Cup following India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their match in Dubai, an incident that the PCB termed as a breach of sportsmanship and disrespectful.

However, both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have reportedly declined the request, stating that the post-match conduct of the Indian team did not violate any specific code of conduct or disciplinary protocol. This denial has reportedly left PCB officials deeply frustrated, and over the past 48 hours, internal discussions within the board have raised the possibility of pulling the team out of the competition in protest.

While the PCB has not officially confirmed any such decision, the cancellation of the pre-game press conference is being interpreted by many as a sign that Pakistan’s participation in the match against UAE, and potentially the rest of the tournament, hangs in the balance. The silence from PCB officials and team management has only added to the uncertainty.