 'Duck, Onion Rings..': England Stars To AVOID These Food Items In Fear Of Getting Out For ZERO During Ashes
Ahead of the Ashes 2025/26, former captain Jos Buttler revealed that England's cricketers regularly avoid foods for superstitious reasons. Dishes including duck, while items such as onion rings and mint polos were a clear No for the players. England began the Ashes Down Under On Friday, with the 1st Test at Perth.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: X/ England Cricket

Superstition plays a major role in Ashes Down Under as England aim to win for the first time since 2010/11. Several England stars refuse to eat particular type of food to keep the bad omens away in what is expected to be a challenging tour. Former limited overs captain Jos Buttler revealed that the visiting players often avoid food with any reference to zero.

"No one will have duck on the day. I’m not sure I’d even eat duck during that whole series. It obviously makes no difference whatsoever. It just gets so in your head. Onion rings are another one. Polos, too. If you’re an Australian chef, you’d put the duck special on for free,” Buttler told Ashes hero and former teammate Stuart Broad on For The Love of cricket podcast.

Jos Buttler then dwelled on his own experience with the superstition. The Gujarat Titans star was on the last tour of Australia, where England were battered 4-0.

"I remember the first time it happened to me. I wasn't superstitious. First time I was playing at Lord's, everyone says how good the food is. I was like "I'm not superstitious, I'll have the duck". I spent an hour worrying about getting a duck. I got off the mark and then got out the next ball, I think just from the pure relief. From then on, I was never having duck again," Buttler revealed on the podcast.

England have employed a personal chef on tour, given the large contingent of players Down Under. In a video released by ECB, 'Rob' revealed that he prepares up to 1400 meals for the hungry cricket players, support staff and officials. In the video, the menu consisted of chicken, potatoes, pasta and fish. Notably, there was not duck.

The Ashes begins on Friday in Perth.

