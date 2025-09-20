 'Let The ICC Go To Hell': Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Reveals Details On Pakistan's Boycott Threat At Asia Cup 2025
Najam Sethi’s revelations reveal how close Pakistan came to a drastic decision during the Asia Cup. While the threat was ultimately averted, the controversy serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication, mutual respect, and effective conflict resolution in international sport.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a dramatic revelation, former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi disclosed that Pakistan came dangerously close to boycotting its Asia Cup match against UAE amid the ongoing row over India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players. The incident, which has been dubbed the “handshake controversy,” sparked intense debate within PCB circles, with some officials demanding extreme measures, including a withdrawal from the tournament.

The controversy began on September 14, when Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistani players. The incident escalated quickly, with Pakistan requesting that match referee Andy Pycroft be removed from duty, alleging that he mishandled the situation. The ICC, however, rejected the request and reaffirmed Pycroft’s position, stating that he acted according to established protocols.

According to Sethi, emotions within the PCB were running so high that some officials reportedly exclaimed, “Let the Asia Cup go to hell, let the ICC go to hell.” The threat to withdraw was taken seriously and caused a temporary delay to Pakistan’s match against UAE. Legal and financial advisors warned that withdrawal could have severe consequences, including sanctions from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), penalties from the International Cricket Council (ICC), and potential financial losses from broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals, estimated at around US$15 million.

The situation was eventually defused after negotiations. Although Pycroft remained as referee, the PCB claimed to have received a form of apology, while the ICC maintained that Pycroft acted within the rules and any miscommunication was unintentional. ICC officials, including CEO Sanjog Gupta, reportedly helped mediate the situation, clarifying that all protocols were followed.

Najam Sethi’s revelations reveal how close Pakistan came to a drastic decision during the Asia Cup. While the threat was ultimately averted, the controversy serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication, mutual respect, and effective conflict resolution in international sport.

'Everyone Is Geared Up For The Game': Team India's Fielding Coach T. Dilip Reflects On Super 4 Clash Against Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025; Video

Following India’s narrow 21-run victory over Oman in their final group-stage match at the Asia Cup 2025, Indian fielding coach T. Dilip addressed the media in the post-match press conference, striking a calm yet confident tone ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four clash on September 21.

While the excitement surrounding the high-octane fixture against Pakistan continues to build among fans and media, Dilip emphasized that the Indian dressing room remains grounded and focused.

“Everyone is geared up for the Pakistan game. But we treat every game the same,” he said, echoing the team’s long-standing philosophy of consistency and preparation.

India, who remained unbeaten in the group stage, had to dig deep to overcome a spirited challenge from Oman, who came close to chasing down India’s 188-run target.

