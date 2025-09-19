 Bizarre! Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Sits Out With Bat During Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman
There was no official statement regarding an injury or tactical reason, but the move suggests that the Indian team management might be using the relatively easier group-stage fixture as an opportunity to test their bench strength and provide match exposure to other players in the squad.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony LIV/X

In a surprising development during India’s final group stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat, despite his team putting up a solid total of 188/8 in 20 overs. The decision raised a few eyebrows, given Suryakumar’s reputation as one of India's most explosive T20 batters.

India, having won the toss and elected to bat first, got off to a steady start with contributions from the top and middle order. Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a well-made 56, while Abhishek Sharma provided the early momentum with a quick 38. A few late-order cameos helped push the total close to the 190-mark, ensuring a strong position for India.

However, what stood out was the absence of Suryakumar Yadav in the batting lineup. With wickets falling at regular intervals, it was widely expected that the captain would walk in to stabilize or accelerate the innings. Instead, he chose to stay back, possibly to give other players more game time or preserve himself ahead of the crucial Super Four stage.

There was no official statement regarding an injury or tactical reason, but the move suggests that the Indian team management might be using the relatively easier group-stage fixture as an opportunity to test their bench strength and provide match exposure to other players in the squad.

