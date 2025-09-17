ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft Apologises To Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha & Team Manager Over 'Handshake' Row: Reports

Image: Sony LIV/X

In a significant development amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 controversy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly confirmed that ICC match referee Andy Pycroft has apologised to the Pakistan team’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, and team manager over the recent handshake controversy that followed the India vs Pakistan match.

The PCB issued a brief but strong statement on Wednesday evening, stating, “The ICC’s match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team.” This marks the first formal acknowledgment of accountability in the controversy that has dominated headlines throughout the tournament.

The issue first came to light after the high-voltage group-stage clash between India and Pakistan, where Indian players walked off the field without shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Pakistan took strong exception to the incident, calling it a violation of basic sportsmanship. The situation worsened when reports emerged that Andy Pycroft allegedly told the Pakistani side before the match that no handshake would take place, a move that further infuriated the team management.

In response, the PCB submitted a formal letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), demanding Pycroft’s removal from officiating further matches involving Pakistan. While the ICC initially stood firm in backing its official, the latest apology from Pycroft appears to be a conciliatory step intended to cool tempers and restore professionalism in the tournament.