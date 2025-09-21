 'He Has Hit A Boundary!': Iceland Cricket Trolls Saim Ayub After Breaking 3 Consecutive Ducks' Dreadlock During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He Has Hit A Boundary!': Iceland Cricket Trolls Saim Ayub After Breaking 3 Consecutive Ducks' Dreadlock During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

'He Has Hit A Boundary!': Iceland Cricket Trolls Saim Ayub After Breaking 3 Consecutive Ducks' Dreadlock During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

With this breakthrough, all eyes are now on Ayub to see if he can build on his form and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s campaign in the latter stages of the Asia Cup 2025. The combination of breaking a tough streak and surviving light-hearted banter has made Ayub one of the tournament’s talking points.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Image: Amir/Tanuj/X

Pakistan’s young batter Saim Ayub finally ended his frustrating run of zeroes in the Asia Cup 2025 during the Super 4 clash against India, scoring 21 crucial runs, his first of the tournament. The boundary he hit helped him break his streak of three consecutive ducks, drawing immediate attention from cricket fans online.

Adding a humorous twist, Iceland Cricket subtly trolled Ayub on X (formerly Twitter) with the post: “Saim Ayub - the man, the myth, and the duck-making legend - has hit a boundary!” The playful jab referenced his struggles in the group stage, where he had been dismissed for ducks against Oman, India, and UAE.

Ayub’s 21-run innings, while modest, marked a turning point for the young Pakistani batter, giving him a much-needed confidence boost in a high-pressure Super 4 match. The playful trolling by Iceland Cricket highlighted the lighter side of cricket culture on social media, where humor often accompanies intense competition.

With this breakthrough, all eyes are now on Ayub to see if he can build on his form and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s campaign in the latter stages of the Asia Cup 2025. The combination of breaking a tough streak and surviving light-hearted banter has made Ayub one of the tournament’s talking points.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Moderate Rainfall To Lash Mumbai, MMR This Week; Yellow Alert In Effect
Weather Update: Moderate Rainfall To Lash Mumbai, MMR This Week; Yellow Alert In Effect
Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago Ahead Of Navratri During Crime Investigation
Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago Ahead Of Navratri During Crime Investigation
'It Will Not Happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognition Of Palestinian State - VIDEO
'It Will Not Happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognition Of Palestinian State - VIDEO
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster, What Does The Number Say?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster, What Does The Number Say?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Pakistan Post 171 On The Board After Sahibzada...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Pakistan Post 171 On The Board After Sahibzada...

Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...

Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster,...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster,...

Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match;...

Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match;...

'He Has Hit A Boundary!': Iceland Cricket Trolls Saim Ayub After Breaking 3 Consecutive Ducks'...

'He Has Hit A Boundary!': Iceland Cricket Trolls Saim Ayub After Breaking 3 Consecutive Ducks'...