'He Has Hit A Boundary!': Iceland Cricket Trolls Saim Ayub After Breaking 3 Consecutive Ducks' Dreadlock During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

Image: Amir/Tanuj/X

Pakistan’s young batter Saim Ayub finally ended his frustrating run of zeroes in the Asia Cup 2025 during the Super 4 clash against India, scoring 21 crucial runs, his first of the tournament. The boundary he hit helped him break his streak of three consecutive ducks, drawing immediate attention from cricket fans online.

Adding a humorous twist, Iceland Cricket subtly trolled Ayub on X (formerly Twitter) with the post: “Saim Ayub - the man, the myth, and the duck-making legend - has hit a boundary!” The playful jab referenced his struggles in the group stage, where he had been dismissed for ducks against Oman, India, and UAE.

Ayub’s 21-run innings, while modest, marked a turning point for the young Pakistani batter, giving him a much-needed confidence boost in a high-pressure Super 4 match. The playful trolling by Iceland Cricket highlighted the lighter side of cricket culture on social media, where humor often accompanies intense competition.

With this breakthrough, all eyes are now on Ayub to see if he can build on his form and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s campaign in the latter stages of the Asia Cup 2025. The combination of breaking a tough streak and surviving light-hearted banter has made Ayub one of the tournament’s talking points.