Watch: Abhishek Sharma Dances With Yuvraj Singh During His Sister Komal’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Yuvraj Singh showcased their dancing skills at Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma's pre-wedding function in Ludhiana. Videos circulating on social media show Yuvraj grooving alongwith Abhishek Sharma and his father on stage.

The young opener (Abhishek) matched steps to the beats of Bhangra alongside Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa. Adding more glamour to the evening. Abhishek joined his soon-to-be brother-in-law on the dance floor, while the bride herself joined with equal enthusiasm. Komal looked elegant in her lehenga, while Abhishek and the groom twinned in coordinated black outfits. Komal Sharma is scheduled to tie the knot on October 3. Ahead of the ceremony, the family organised a pre-wedding function that turned into a vibrant celebration.

Abhishek Sharma's Asia Cup performance

The wedding festivities come on the heels of Abhishek’s remarkable Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The 24-year-old opener was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 314 runs in seven innings, including three consecutive fifties. His stellar form not only helped India lift the title but also earned him a car as a reward for his performances.

After winning the award and a car, he said, ''Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well.''