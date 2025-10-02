Who Is Lovish Oberoi? All You Need To Know About Team India Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's Brother-In-Law

Image: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Team India cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s sister, Komal Sharma, is all set to tie the knot with Lovish Oberoi, a young businessman based in Ludhiana. The wedding is scheduled to take place on October 3 in Amritsar, with traditional ceremonies being held at a Gurudwara.

Komal and Lovish first crossed paths through a mutual friend, and later bonded over social media. What started as friendly conversations gradually blossomed into love. After four years of a steady and committed relationship, the couple is now ready to take the next step with the blessings of both families. So, who is Lovish Oberoi?

Who is Lovish Oberoi?

Lovish Oberoi's LinkedIn profile suggests that he lives in Ludhiana East. Lovish Oberoi attended college at Panjab University in Chandigarh. Lovish Oberoi's Instagram profile also has a moderate following. He has a total of 21.5K followers on Instagram.

Komal Sharma and Lovish Oberoi love story

In June 2025, Komal got engaged to Lovish Oberoi during a private family event in Shimla. The engagement photos, shared by Abhishek on his Instagram. According to Insidesport, Lovish is a businessman who has a keen interest in golf.

Komal Sharma is a physiotherapist by profession. She obtained a bachelor's degree in physiotherapy from Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar in 2018, after which she obtained a master's degree in orthopedics from NIMS University, Jaipur in 2021.

Professionally, Komal serves as a physiotherapist at S.G.R.D. Medical College in Amritsar. Her expertise in orthopedics also indicates her proficiency in dealing with musculoskeletal issues, which is crucial in a sport as demanding as cricket

Abhishek Sharma performes bhangra at sisters wedding

Abhishek Sharma showcased their dancing skills at sister Komal Sharma's pre-wedding function in Ludhiana. Videos circulating on social media show Abhishek's mentor Yuvraj also grooving alongside him on stage. The opener matched steps to the beats of Bhangra alongside Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa. Adding more glamour to the evening. Abhishek joined his soon-to-be brother-in-law on the dance floor