 IND vs WI 1st Test Live Toss Update: West Indies Elect To Bat, Jasprit Bumrah Returns
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Toss Update: West Indies Elect To Bat, Jasprit Bumrah Returns

Gill’s first series at home as captain of India will be crucial for the team, considering their fortunes the last time they played a Test series on home soil in October last year against New Zealand.

Thursday, October 02, 2025
IND vs WI 1st Test Playing XI

Toss Update

West Indies win the toss and bat

India are set to face West Indies in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s second assignment as Test captain, following his impressive displays with both the bat and his leadership during the recent tour of England. The hosts will start as clear favourites, especially with West Indies yet to register a win in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle after suffering three consecutive defeats. it's been 25 Tests since West Indies last tasted victory against India. 

Gill’s first series at home as captain of India will be crucial for the team considering their fortunes the last time they played a Test series on home soil in October last year against New Zealand. India’s 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma was unprecedented

