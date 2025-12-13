 VIDEO: Messi Mania Hits Kolkata! Fans Throng Airport, Streets Crowded As Fans Set Off Fireworks To Welcome Argentina Legend
Lionel Messi will kick off his pan India tour on Saturday. The Argentina Legend will land in Kolkata early morning in what is a packed schedule. Thousands of fans have gathered at the Subhash Chandra Bose Airport overnight to welcome the Barcelona legend as he sets foot in the country after 14 years.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Messi landed in Kolkata at 1:30 AM IST along with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. The Barcelona legend had heavy security as he made his way through the airport and into his ride to the hotel. Police were at the scene with a massive convoy tailing the Argentina legend.

With details of Messi's schedule out, fans had gathered at the airport well before midnight to catch a glimpse of the former Barcelona ace. Many travelled from all over the country just to catch a few fleeting glimpses of him at the airport. The streets were lined up with people as Messi's convoy passed through Kolkata, with fireworks set off at 4 in the morning to celebrate his arrival.

